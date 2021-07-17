NFTify (N1) Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTify has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $5,481.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00106414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,104.95 or 1.00035765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,801,500 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

