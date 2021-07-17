NFTLootBox Price Tops $26.29 on Major Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.29 or 0.00082708 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $594,139.40 and approximately $67,699.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00103387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00144298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.53 or 0.99985579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

