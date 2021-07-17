NFTX (NFTX) Price Reaches $73.88 on Top Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. NFTX has a total market cap of $34.67 million and approximately $407,426.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $73.88 or 0.00234078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFTX has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00804067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

