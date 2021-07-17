Nicolas Sokolow Sells 4,809 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 161.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

