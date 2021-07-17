Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in June

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nidec stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 136,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,206. Nidec has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Nidec had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

