Nimiq Price Down 20.5% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,695,186,532 coins and its circulating supply is 8,033,686,532 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

