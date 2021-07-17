Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,500 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 921,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 231,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,528. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NTDOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nintendo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

