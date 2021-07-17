Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Update

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,060,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 37,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nokia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,792,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 166,922.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,734 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,607,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,962,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

