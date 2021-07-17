Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 463,914 shares during the quarter. ChannelAdvisor accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 0.81% of ChannelAdvisor worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $22.77 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $676.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.