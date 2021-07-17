Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Has $28.35 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 227,310 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial makes up approximately 12.3% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 1.85% of B. Riley Financial worth $28,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $79,272.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 39,516 shares of company stock worth $2,647,056 and sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

