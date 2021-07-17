Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the quarter. Select Interior Concepts accounts for about 1.3% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 1.66% of Select Interior Concepts worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.