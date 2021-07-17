Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 3.2% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

