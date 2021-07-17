Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Invests $1.64 Million in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Healthcare Services Acquisition makes up about 0.7% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.47% of Healthcare Services Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCAR stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

