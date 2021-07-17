Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Invests $1.91 Million in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Landsea Homes comprises about 0.8% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 0.43% of Landsea Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

