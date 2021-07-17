Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Invests $3.49 Million in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger comprises 1.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRPMU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of BRPMU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

