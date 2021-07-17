Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 715,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,000. Lazydays accounts for 5.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 6.65% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $115,858.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,853 shares of company stock worth $1,259,161 in the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZY. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist began coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

