Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Sells 6,332 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

