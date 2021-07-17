Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Takes Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 331,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Sequans Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.94% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 458,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 46,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQNS. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Sequans Communications S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.