Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NSRXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRXD opened at $7.75 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

