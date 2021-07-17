Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.