Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 168,112 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Gogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gogo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gogo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gogo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

