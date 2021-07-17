Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,252,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $273.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

In other news, EVP John H. Marlow sold 15,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $478,050.00. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $12,372,131. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

