Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $1.82 Million in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Transocean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $323,596.50. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. Insiders have bought a total of 6,910,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,545,800 in the last three months. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

