Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 897,625 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHD opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

