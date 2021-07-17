Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $221.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,139. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.53. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

