North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NMMC remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. North Mountain Merger has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth $2,207,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

