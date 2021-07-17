Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Major Shareholder Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) major shareholder Land Co Puckett sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NECB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 124,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.