Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Major Shareholder Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) major shareholder Land Co Puckett sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NECB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 124,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.