Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,011,800.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $2,011,800.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NTRS opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

