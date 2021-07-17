Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Northern Trust worth $33,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,530,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

