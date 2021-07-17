Northern Trust Corp Acquires 81,671 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of Marathon Digital worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 4.50. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

