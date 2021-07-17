Northern Trust Corp Buys 30,646 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $70.87 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.