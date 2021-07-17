Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,136 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.57% of Financial Institutions worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $460.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

