Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Sutro Biopharma worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

