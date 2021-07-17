Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,865 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 127.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $677,126. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $25.98 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

