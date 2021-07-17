Northern Trust Corp Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,342 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Copa worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Copa by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,628,000 after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after buying an additional 503,956 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Copa by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 729,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of Copa stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.