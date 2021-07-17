Northern Trust Corp Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 745,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.65% of RPC worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Also, Director Manish Potti sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,321,760.00. Insiders sold 3,906,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,225,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

