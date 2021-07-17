Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $126.25 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

