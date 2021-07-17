Northern Trust Corp Sells 427,916 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,916 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.48% of Arlo Technologies worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $482.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

