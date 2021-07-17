NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

