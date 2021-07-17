Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Director Purchases $27,560.00 in Stock

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Director Robert Letterio Oliva purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00.
Novo Integrated Sciences stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35.
Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.
Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.
