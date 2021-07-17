Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will report $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.26 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S posted sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $21.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.18 billion to $21.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.99 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

