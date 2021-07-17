Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Honeycomb Asset Management LP

Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Nuance Communications accounts for about 3.3% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Nuance Communications worth $54,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,783. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,751.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

