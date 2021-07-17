Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Nucor worth $54,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

