NuCypher (NU) Price Tops $0.20

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $135.95 million and $7.96 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,231,684,814 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

