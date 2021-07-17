Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $52,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

VMC opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.41. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

