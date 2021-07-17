Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 51.6% in June

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,515. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.