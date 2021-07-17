Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Short Interest Update

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

