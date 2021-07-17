Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Short Interest Up 57.3% in June

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 673,900 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $52,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

