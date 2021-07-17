Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Volume Tops $9.68 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $89.66 million and $9.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001832 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

