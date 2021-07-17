OAX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. OAX has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

